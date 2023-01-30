Report: How Pedro Porro has reacted after being told he won't be joining Tottenham now











Tottenham Hotspur target Pedro Porro is reportedly ‘distraught’ that his move to north London has fallen through.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein shared the news this morning that the deal between Tottenham and Sporting had fallen through.

‘Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Pedro Porro is off after Sporting Lisbon reneged on terms of the proposed deal,’ the report stated.

‘The 23-year-old right wing-back was set to join Spurs and has been left distraught after Sporting president Frederico Varandas told him that following Saturday’s Portuguese League Cup final he would be allowed to leave.

‘Porro now looks set to miss out on the switch despite talks reaching an advanced stage and Sporting lining up Hector Bellerin of Barcelona as a replacement.’

A deal for Porro has been Tottenham’s priority throughout the January transfer window.

Antonio Conte has prioritised signing a right wing-back as the Spanish defender appeared to be his number one target.

Conte has had little faith in Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty, with the pair rotated throughout the season.

Djed Spence has barely played since being signed in the summer, and could now leave on loan.

However, those plans may have to be put on hold after the latest update on Porro’s future.

Porro ‘distraught’ Tottenham move has fallen through

Spurs now have less than 48 hours to find a replacement for Porro.

It’s unlikely all their eggs were in one basket, but the move seemed very advanced when Sporting pulled the plug.

The player said his goodbyes to Sporting’s fans after their match this weekend against Porto.

It now looks like he’ll have another opportunity to play in front of them after Sporting changed their minds at this late stage.

Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that he was ready to travel to London yesterday.

However, Record suggested this morning that the deal was in doubt, despite a verbal agreement.

It’s unsurprising Porro is distraught that his move to Tottenham has fallen through.

A move to the Premier League is the logical next step for the defender, and Spurs seemed like the perfect fit.

It’s now a case of what happens next for both Porro and at Tottenham.

