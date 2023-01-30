Tottenham transfer news: Pedro Porro's move to Spurs now in doubt











Portuguese outlet Record reports that Tottenham Hotspur‘s move for Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Porro is now in doubt, after claims he was ready to fly to London today.

Antonio Conte is seemingly closing in on his top target for the right wing-back spot as Spurs thrashed out talks with Sporting over the weekend.

Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that the two clubs had reached a verbal agreement and the Spaniard was ready to travel to England for his medical today.

But a report coming out of Portugal suggests that Spurs have now hit a stumbling block in terms of wrapping up a deal for the 23-year-old.

Tottenham’s move for Porro in doubt

Record claims that Porro’s proposed move to north London is in ‘jeopardy’ due to a disagreement over payment structure.

The outlet notes that Sporting are insisting that Porro’s release clause be paid up-front, with Spurs unwilling to match their demands.

The Sporting star currently has a £40 million clause in his contract and Spurs had seemingly managed to agree a deal with the Portuguese outfit that would see them pay in instalments.

Porro has been described as the ‘perfect’ signing for Tottenham due to his suitability to Conte’s system.

He’s managed 11 assists and three goals during the current campaign, which would represent a significant upgrade on both Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty.

TBR View: Spurs should get the deal over the line

Many reliable outlets have reported that Spurs now have an agreement to sign Porro, but the report coming out of Portugal may worry some Spurs fans.

With tomorrow’s deadline fast approaching, Tottenham will certainly be hoping to wrap up a deal for Porro today.

Conte is in desperate need of a new right wing-back and Porro seems to fit the bill for Spurs, but it remains to be seen whether the north Londoners will get the deal over the line.

