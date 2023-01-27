Tottenham Transfer News: Pedro Porro deal close to being announced











Tottenham are close to announcing the signing of Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro, with everything in place now for a deal to be done.

Spurs have been chasing Porro all winter but until recently, had been trying to haggle down the 45m Euro release clause in the wing-back’s contract.

However, in recent days, it’s become apparent that Spurs will now pay that £39m fee and according to A Bola today, a deal is now all but done and ready to announce.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Porro has reportedly told his manager Ruben Amorim that he still wants to play in Sporting’s cup final this weekend, but once that’s done, he’ll be off to Tottenham.

Tottenham have been desperate all window to sign a new right wing-back. Antonio Conte has never been convinced by either Mat Doherty or Emerson Royal, while Djed Spence has made no impact at all since signing.

Porro, 23, signed for Sporting from Man City. At the time, the Portuguese side paid around £7m for Porro. They will be making huge profit with a £39m sale, albeit City are due some of that money.

Dubbed by Fabrizio Romano as the ‘perfect‘ Antonio Conte player, Porro is set to sign a long-term deal with the North London outfit.

TBR’s View: Porro better be worth the effort

Spurs have put all their eggs in one basket here it seems and in the end, fans will want to see a Pedro Porro that shows just why Tottenham have been so keen to sign him.

Porro is clearly a quality player. But the Portuguese league is nothing like the PL and that might take some time for him to adjust to. Not to mention the fact that Antonio Conte has huge demands as well.

All in all, though, Tottenham can be pleased here. They needed a wing-back and Porro ticks a lot of boxes.