Tottenham transfer news: Host of Premier League clubs want Oliver Skipp on loan











The Daily Mail reports that a number of Premier League clubs are now interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur youngster Oliver Skipp on loan.

Skipp has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs after enjoying a decent run in the side at the beginning of last season.

The 22-year-old has only started three Premier League games under Antonio Conte this season after an injury he picked up in February left him sidelined for the remainder of the last campaign.

Conte praised the youngster before the season got underway and said he can ‘count on him’. But his progress has been halted by the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma, both of whom were signed during his absence.

Now, it seems that Skipp is attracting interest from Premier League sides due to his lack of playing time under Conte.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Premier League clubs interested in Skipp

The Daily Mail reports that a host of Premier League sides are targeting a loan move for Skipp, as well as summer signing Djed Spence.

Both players have found opportunities hard to come by this season, especially Spence. The 22-year-old will face an even tougher task in terms of breaking into Conte’s side should Spurs complete the signing of Pedro Porro.

Skipp enjoyed a ‘fantastic’ spell on loan at Norwich a couple of years ago, which ultimately led to him forcing his way into Tottenham’s side.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

A brief switch would probably benefit the Englishman massively, especially if it meant he was playing regularly in the Premier League.

But it remains to be seen whether Tottenham would be willing to let him leave this month as it could leave Conte short in midfield. The Italian has handed Pape Matar Sarr more opportunities of late but he didn’t make the squad for their FA Cup clash against Preston North End yesterday.

Both Skipp and Spence could probably do with a loan move, but it seems more likely that the latter will actually be allowed to leave before next week’s deadline.

