Tottenham transfer news: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Spurs target Oscar Gloukh











Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte will be desperate to add more players to his squad in the final week of the January transfer window.

His side a battling for a top four finish, and closed in on their rivals after a 1-0 win over Fulham last night.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on one Tottenham target, and it appears to be bad news.

Spurs have been linked with plenty of players in the last month without any arriving in north London.

Right now, their main target appears to be Sporting wing-back Pedro Porro.

However, they’ve failed to meet the Portuguese club’s valuation for the 23-year-old.

Another name recently linked with a move to Tottenham is Israeli wonderkid Oscar Gloukh.

Portuguese outlet Record, via Sport Witness, suggested that Spurs had set their sights on 18-year-old.

However, Romano has now all-but-confirmed that Tottenham have missed out on Gloukh.

The midfielder would have been an exciting talent to add to Conte’s roster, and a central creative force they don’t currently possess.

The journalist took to Twitter to confirm the latest news on the Israeli teenager’s transfer.

“Oscar Gloukh to RB Salzburg, done deal and here we go! Full agreement in place on €7m [£6m] fee, personal terms agreed too,” Romano said.

“Israeli talent will join Salzburg from Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“Barcelona tried to sign Gloukh as Benfica, Udinese and Borussia Dortmund but no way.”

Barcelona were reportedly determined to sign Gloukh, but Austrian side RB Salzburg have beaten them to his signature.

RB Salzburg are one of the best recruiters of young talent in Europe right now.

The likes of Sadio Mane, Erling Haaland and Dayot Upamecano have all been picked up by the club at a young age.

It’s a sign of Gloukh’s quality that Salzburg were so keen to sign him, and fight off some serious competition.

The creative midfielder would have offered something completely different than Spurs’ other options.

Romano confirmation that Tottenham have missed out of Gloukh could come back to haunt them in the future.

Although a £6m fee for an 18-year-old seems steep, Salzburg could end up making a big profit on him in the years to come.

