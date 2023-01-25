'One to watch': Romano says 'dream' PL right-back Spurs were linked with in 2022 could now be moving











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly making good progress towards the signing of Pedro Porro.

However, like the old adage of two buses arriving at the same time, another right-back could now be available.

A year ago, Spurs were being linked with Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey.

The likes of the Daily Express and the Manchester Evening News claimed that Tottenham wanted the 22-year-old.

Nothing came of it, but now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Lamptey could be leaving the Amex Stadium.

The transfer insider has claimed that “European clubs” are being informed on the Ghana international’s situation.

One of those is Lyon, who could potentially be looking at a replacement for Chelsea-linked Malo Gusto.

Tariq Lamptey, one to watch in the final days of the transfer window. European clubs are informed on his situation as he could leave Brighton 🔵 #BHAFC



Olympique Lyon are among clubs now showing interest in Lamptey in case Malo Gusto leaves to join Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/LwPDn82hvF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2023

Right player, wrong time for Tottenham?

There aren’t any active links between Tottenham and Lamptey at this moment in time.

This isn’t much of a surprise, as they seem to be making good progress towards signing Porro.

However, it’s not like we haven’t already had a number of late twists this season, involving Spurs and also other clubs.

A year ago, Lamptey was one of the Premier League’s rising stars, with the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United all linked.

Now, the 22-year-old has become a bit-part player, with just one Premier League start to his name all season.

Injuries and knocked have hampered Lamptey’s progress, and now he faces a battle to win his place back in the Brighton XI.

Perhaps a move away would be the best thing. Could Tottenham potentially start circling again?

Admittedly, the likelihood is that Spurs will sign Porro and that’ll be it at right wing-back.

Nonetheless, Graham Potter did previously suggest that Lamptey was a dream to work with.

He’s a talented player with a high ceiling and the right attitude to succeed in the game.