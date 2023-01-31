Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte has blocked Oliver Skipp loan move











Antonio Conte has blocked any possible loan move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp today, with Football.London reporting that he really rates the youngster.

Skipp has found opportunities in the first-team hard to come by under the Italian this season after he was an important player for Spurs during the last campaign.

The 22-year-old picked up a pelvic injury back in February last year which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham have strengthened their midfield options since by bringing in the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma.

Due to Skipp’s lack of playing time since returning from injury, The Daily Mail reports that a number of Premier League sides are interested in taking him on loan until the end of the season.

But it seems that Conte is not keen on the idea of Skipp leave as he is actually a huge fan of the player.

Conte has blocked Skipp loan move

Football.London reports that Skipp is willing to head out on loan before today’s deadline, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds United and Bournemouth all interested.

But Conte has rejected any chances of him leaving on loan so far as he rates Skipp very highly.

The Italian is also wary of leaving himself short of options in the middle of the park and it’s currently unlikely that the ‘fantastic’ Skipp will be allowed to head out the door.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

TBR View: Skipp would benefit from a loan

Skipp certainly needs to be playing more regularly than he is right now as he’s only started four Premier League games this season.

But it’s easy to understand why Conte has not given him permission to depart as it would leave him short in midfield.

Bentancur has just returned from an injury while Bissouma is struggling to adapt to the Italian’s system. With much of the season left to play, Skipp could still play a key role in Conte’s side.

Show all