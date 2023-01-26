Tottenham transfer news: Alex Scott will definitely leave in next two transfer windows











Tottenham Hotspur target Alex Scott now looks set to leave Bristol City in the very near future.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was speaking on The Football Terrace YouTube channel.

The January transfer window is getting really now, with Tottenham fans desperate for news.

Defender Pedro Porro looks like he’s on his way to north London, as talks continue between Spurs and Sporting.

Tottenham have already made their first signing of the window, with Arnaut Danjuma arriving on loan.

The Dutchman gives Antonio Conte an additional attacking option for the rest of the season.

However, the club will always have one eye on next season and the best, young attacking talent.

One player who has been Tottenham’s radar for some time is 19-year-old Alex Scott.

The teenager has impressed in the centre of midfield for Bristol City this season, starting nearly every one of their league games.

Scott has already recorded five assists, but may not be plying his trade at Ashton Gate for much longer.

Tottenham target Scott looks set to move soon

Speaking on The Football Terrace about the teenager, Scott said: “Alex Scott is inevitably going during the summer.

“He’s had a great season for Bristol City, they are desperate to keep hang on to him during this window, but there has been a ton of scouts that have watched him over the course of many months.

“Lots of club looking at him. The original valuation of £12 million plus add-ons is seen as relatively optimistic in terms of sources, so Bristol City where they to do anything in the final days of the window or the summer would be looking for an all-in package of £25 million or more.

“They are not ruling out offering a new contract either to try and protect the value.

“One day soon in the next window or two he will go and he will become over time, I think, an important Premier League player.”

Tottenham were scouting Scott in the summer, but didn’t end up making a move for him.

Jacobs suggested earlier in the window that Scott was available this month for just £12m.

However, the number of add-ons Bristol City would demand would like see Tottenham need to spend double all-in for Scott.

Spurs already have plenty of young midfielders, such as Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr.

Scott is a very nimble player, and can function at wing-back, which may explain why he’s a target for Tottenham.

He’s technically accomplished enough to play that role in a Conte system, but can also play further up the pitch in a central role.

