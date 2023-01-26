Tottenham agree to Sporting demand in Pedro Porro talks - journalist











Journalist Bruno Andrade has taken to Twitter to suggest that Sporting want Pedro Porro to be available for their League Cup final clash this weekend – which is a condition Tottenham Hotspur have now agreed to.

Spurs are continuing to try and push a deal for the right-back across the line. As has been heavily reported elsewhere, the 23-year-old has a release clause worth around £39.6 million.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Andrade reports that Porro has agreed personal terms with Tottenham. But Sporting want the release clause to be triggered before letting him leave.

Tottenham agree Porro can feature in Sporting’s cup final

It remains to be seen if the two clubs can agree a fee. But Andrade suggested that Spurs have now given the green light to one condition Sporting have set in talks.

Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

Sporting contest the final of the Taca da Liga this weekend, facing Porto on Saturday. And the journalist has suggested that they want Porro to stay put until after that game.

He added that Spurs have agreed to that condition…

Pedro Porro: uma das exigências do Sporting, além dos 45 M€, é a presença do lateral na final da Taça da Liga (contra o FC Porto). Tottenham aceitou a condição. Negociação está bem encaminhada entre os dois clubes. Jogador já deu o “sim” aos Spurs — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) January 26, 2023

It is obviously a risk to let Porro play one more game. He could sustain an injury. And that may leave Tottenham in a really tough spot with only a couple days of the window remaining.

However, Spurs may feel that allowing the Spaniard to feature will benefit them in the final stages of talks. Obviously, they could just pay the release clause if they wanted to ensure that he does not play for Sporting this weekend.

But should they allow Ruben Amorim to pick him one more time, they may feel that they are then entitled to ask Sporting to drop their asking price.

Much can change. But perhaps, it does now feel that gradually, Tottenham are getting there and edging closer to a move for Porro.