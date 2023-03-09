Luis Enrique would be interested if Tottenham make approach











Luis Enrique would be interested in the Tottenham Hotspur job if he is approached about potentially succeeding Antonio Conte in North London, according to a report from The Times.

It is looking increasingly likely that Conte will leave Spurs when his contract expires in the summer. Tottenham are now only playing for the top-four in the Premier League after their Champions League exit.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

A number of names have already been mentioned in the frame. The Telegraph reported this week that Tottenham will consider Ange Postecoglou. But there are others in contention.

Luis Enrique interested in Tottenham job

One of those who is currently out of work is Luis Enrique. The 52-year-old left Spain off the back of their promising performance at the World Cup towards the end of last year.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Interestingly, The Athletic suggested this week that Fabio Paratici is a long-time admirer of Enrique. And it seems that he would be prepared to consider the job.

According to a report from The Times, Enrique would be interested in the Tottenham gig if he was approached.

Enrique is yet to work in the Premier League. But it would certainly be a statement to appoint him if Conte does move on this summer.

Enrique did not always have the best time with La Roja. But he previously impressed with Barcelona, winning La Liga twice and the Champions League.

It would be wrong for Tottenham to not consider him as a candidate while he is available. But much will depend on who else ends up being in the race and keen on the position.

Enrique would excite the fanbase at a time when there seems to be little optimism. And it seems that the role would indeed appeal to the retired midfielder if Tottenham did come calling.