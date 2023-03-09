Tottenham will consider Ange Postecoglou if Antonio Conte leaves











Tottenham Hotspur will consider Ange Postecoglou amid major doubts over the future of Antonio Conte in North London, according to a report from The Telegraph.

The Telegraph reports that it is inevitable that Conte will leave Spurs. His contract expires at the end of the season. And it is growing harder and harder to argue that Tottenham are moving forward under the Italian.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Of course, Spurs will want to avoid the nightmare search that ended in Nuno Espírito Santo being eventually appointed a couple of years ago. And with that, they will hope to make an inspired appointment should Conte leave.

Tottenham will consider Postecoglou

The Telegraph reports that a number of options will be considered by Daniel Levy, including Mauricio Pochettino.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

And one of those names on Spurs’ radar is Postecoglou.

Postecoglou has done an outstanding job at Celtic. The Hoops are on course to win back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles under the 57-year-old. And there is a very good chance that the campaign could end with the Bhoys clinching a domestic treble.

Postecoglou has restored a lot of pride in the fans during his time at Parkhead. His side plays an exciting brand of football. And they are, by some distance, the best team in Scotland.

Of course, some will write off his achievements. But the transformation he has overseen at Celtic is remarkable. The Hoops were in a dark place when Neil Lennon’s second spell as boss ended. However, they are a completely different side now.

He is surely going to manage in the Premier League sooner or later if he wants the opportunity. He is an ‘unbelievable‘ coach.

And he could work wonders with the ability within the current Spurs squad – if Levy decides to make an approach.