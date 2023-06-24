Tottenham to hold talks with rapid 24-year-old in the coming days – Report

Tottenham will carry on in their quest to bring new players in by opening talks with Bayer Leverkusen over Edmond Tapsoba.

Tapsboba, 24, is a target for Spurs as they look to bring in a new defender for Ange Postecoglou.

And according to The Athletic, Tottenham will engage in talks with Leverkusen and Tapsoba’s reps in the coming days to get the ball rolling.

Tottenham want to sign Edmond Tapsoba

The Athletic claims that a new defender who can slot in the left-side of the back three is seen as a priority for Spurs and Postecoglou.

And while Tapsoba is a right-footer, there is a belief he can fill the void in that position.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tapsoba has starred for Leverkusen and has attracted admiring glances from a number of clubs. The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all said to have cast their eye over him.

However, it is Spurs who are more down the road when it comes to landing him. The German side are looking to bring in around £47m if they do sell.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will go that high. But with a number of players to sell, there could well be funds to do such a deal.

Time to get moving

Tottenham face a huge summer this year. After the farce that ended up being the reign of Antonio Conte, they now need to get fully behind Ange Postecoglou and give him players he needs.

Tapsoba is certainly a player who can do the business for Spurs. Young enough to improve much more but also ready to step in now, he’s the ideal signing really for Spurs now.

Known for his electric pace, Tapsoba could be the perfect partner for Cristian Romero really. If Spurs can get this done quickly, then that’s their defence more or less sorted before we’re even in July.