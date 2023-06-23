Liverpool have positioned themselves to be in the mix to sign Tottenham transfer target, Edmond Tapsoba, according to reports.

Tapsoba is being eyed by clubs in England and Europe as he looks set to depart Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

And according to 90Min, Liverpool have now put themselves in the mix when it comes to the future of the 24-year-old.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool interested in Edmond Tapsoba

According to 90Min, Liverpool are among a cluster of clubs who have asked to be kept informed of how things are going with Tapsoba over the summer.

As we know, Tottenham feel they have a big chance of signing the defender and there’s even been reports that he wants the move to north London.

However, interest from the likes of Liverpool could at least make his decision a bit trickier.

After starring for Leverkusen, Tapsoba has earned rave reviews and has been described as a ‘frigthening‘ prospect.

Interestingly, Tapsoba is also absolutely rapid, with his top speed topping that of Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk.

One to keep an eye on

We all know Liverpool want midfielders but there is a consensus that a new defender wouldn’t go amiss either.

Liverpool have relied on Van Dijk for so long that they need to get someone in who is going to take over eventually.

They have got Ibou Konate developing nicely but Tapsoba would be a smart addition as well. Planning for the future is important and with a big season ahead, there’s room for Taposba, Konate and Van Dijk at Liverpool.