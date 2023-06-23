Edmond Tapsoba is keen to sign for Tottenham this summer.

That is according to The Daily Mail who report that the 24-year-old is eager to head to Spurs.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender has been brilliant in the Bundesliga over the past few seasons, and if it weren’t for a long-term injury he probably would have gotten his move to the Premier League by now.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tapsoba is a fantastic defender and he would immediately strengthen this Tottenham backline.

A front-foot defender blessed with loads of pace, the centre-half could be the perfect fit for Ange Postecoglou’s ultra-attacking style of play.

Indeed, Tapsoba is a brilliant defender, and his pace stands out a mile off.

He’s hit a top speed of 33.68 km/h in the Bundesliga, and that makes him one of the fastest defenders in Europe.

In fact, according to The Speeds Database, Tapsoba is quicker than some genuine speedsters, including Marcus Rashford.

Of course, there’s more to being a centre-back than being just quick, but Tapsoba has a brilliant combination of pace, intelligence and strength.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Sadly, he has had injury issues in the past, so this signing could be something of a gamble on that front, but if he can indeed stay fit in the coming years, he will be an absolute gem for Spurs.

Whether or not this move goes ahead remains to be seen, but with the player himself eager to join Tottenham, Spurs have plenty of incentive to go and make a bid for the defender in the coming days.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on going forwards.