Oliver Skipp says Tottenham have an amazing 20-year-old youngster coming through

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp has admitted he’s been seriously impressed by Pape Matar Sarr.

Skipp was being asked questions at a press conference, covered by Football London, on Tottenham’s pre-season tour.

The 22-year-old has already had an eventful summer.

He was part of the England squad that won the Under-21 European Championships.

Oliver Skipp only started once during the tournament, but Lee Carsley turned to him during every single match off the bench.

The midfielder only had a short break before returning to pre-season early to impress new manager Ange Postecoglou.

He must have made a good impression during his first days in training as he started against West Ham United last week.

A player who has impressed Skipp recently is Pape Matar Sarr.

The 20-year-old Senegalese international hasn’t been given many opportunities since signing from Metz two years ago.

However, he’s very talented and Postecoglou has been dazzled by the youngster too.

Skipp impressed by Tottenham teammate Sarr

Asked about playing alongside Sarr against AC Milan last season, Skipp said: “I really enjoyed that game with Pape, because played a lot in training together, perhaps we weren’t in team a lot in first part of season so we developed a real understanding of how we played together.

“Perhaps he’d go forward and I’d cover, things like that. He’s so talented, sometimes you forget he’s only 20.

“He has loads of attributes that stand him in good stead and always a pleasure to play with people like that.”

Tottenham have shifted from two players in midfielder to three under Ange Postecoglou.

After being impressed by the youngsters, Postecoglou could give Skipp and Sarr more opportunities next season.

Whereas Skipp might suit being the holding midfielder in Postecoglou’s system, Sarr could become an exceptional box-to-box player.

The 20-year-old is confident in possession, carries the ball well and has an eye for a pass too.

Sarr has already played plenty of first-team football in his career away from Spurs but will want to continue his development in north London.

If Postecoglou decides he won’t be giving Sarr regular minutes, he needs to leave on loan for the upcoming campaign.