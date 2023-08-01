Hugo Lloris is still no closer to leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with clubs showing little interest in signing the Frenchman so far.

That’s according to The Independent, with the outlet claiming that Lloris has so far been unable to secure a move away from North London.

Lloris missed out on Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia last month after he remained at home to ‘explore prospective transfer opportunities’.

Ange Postecoglou has already admitted the Frenchman is likely to be on the move this summer after 11 years at Spurs.

The 35-year-old lost his place in the Tottenham side last season to back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster, with the 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle United likely to be his last appearance for the club.

Lloris has served brilliantly for Tottenham over the years and despite the club’s recent announcement that he’s free to explore a move this summer, a switch is not imminent.

It’s noted that he is no closer to leaving Spurs, with one potential destination in Paris Saint-Germain also off the cards after the Ligue 1 giants signed Arnau Tenas over the weekend.

Lloris completed a switch to Spurs for just £12 million back in the summer of 2012 and it’s fair to say he turned out to be an inspired piece of business.

The former France captain was arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League for a few seasons. But we’ve probably seen his best days in a Spurs shirt already.

Postecoglou will be desperate to clear-out his squad before the window closes after bringing 31 players on the pre-season tour.

Lloris would have been expected to have sealed a move away by now but he seemingly has no real options on the table at this stage.

He has received interest from Saudi Arabia, but it remains unclear whether Lloris would be open to a move to the Middle East.