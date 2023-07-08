There’s growing belief at Tottenham Hotspur that midfielder Tanguy Ndombele can impress Ange Postecoglou during pre-season.

That’s according to a report from the Evening Standard as they provide details of the early stages of Tottenham’s return to action.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou already has plenty of players to work with at Hotspur Way.

Although the players who were on international duty haven’t returned yet, there’s still a large contingent of Spurs players in training.

Postecoglou will quickly be assessing each player with plenty of decisions needing to be made this summer.

The squad is too big to into next season without European football, so several players will need to leave.

Tanguy Ndombele is one player whom Tottenham may hope can impress Postecoglou this summer.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The 26-year-old has already reportedly had a bid rejected for him in this transfer window.

Postecoglou could now give the Frenchman a chance after being frozen out by Antonio Conte.

Tottenham hope Ndombele will impress Postecoglou

The report from the Evening Standard states that, ‘There is already fresh optimism that Ndombele, for example, could have a lifeline under Postecoglou; when the Frenchman was last at Hotspur Way, he was forced to train alone or with the Under-23s by Antonio Conte, but he has been fully involved this week.’

Ndombele is still Totteham’s club-record signing, arriving under Mauricio Pochettino for £63m.

The 26-year-old showed glimpses of his talent during his first two seasons at the club.

However, he fell out of favour under Antonio Conte and was loaned to Napoli last year.

He helped the Italian side finally win Serie A, although mainly had to make an impact off the bench.

Photoby MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham will hope that Ndombele can impress Postecoglou in pre-season so he can start paying back his large transfer fee.

If Spurs decided to sell him this summer, they would make a significant loss.

Given his age, he’s still got plenty of time to reach his full potential and he could easily slot into one of the two number eight roles Postecoglou is likely to play.

It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance to play during Tottenham’s pre-season friendlies.