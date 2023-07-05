Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly rejected an offer from Napoli for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as Ange Postecoglou wants to give him another chance.

That’s according to the French newspaper L’Equipe, which claims that Ndombele will get an opportunity to impress Postecoglou over the coming weeks.

Ndombele has returned to Hotspur Way after a season-long loan spell with Napoli, where he picked up a Serie A title under Luciano Spalletti.

The 26-year-old was forced out at Spurs under Antonio Conte after some lacklustre displays, particularly against Morecambe in the FA Cup during the 2021-22 campaign.

Many expected the Frenchman to be heading out the door once again this summer after two unsuccessful loan spells over the past 18 months. And while that remains a possibility, it seems that Postecoglou is willing to offer Ndombele a lifeline at Spurs.

Tottenham reject bid for Ndombele

L’Equipe, as relayed by Sport Witness, reports that Napoli offered around €20 million to sign Ndombele permanently.

But the appointment of Postecoglou may have changed the player’s short-term future.

The Aussie boss is said to be a ‘long-term admirer’ of the former Lyon midfielder and wants to integrate him into his side.

It’s noted that Ndombele will have to make a good impression during pre-season because if he fails to do so, he could still be sold.

There’s no denying that Ndombele is a ‘magnificent’ talent and he was expected to be a big hit at Tottenham after joining them in 2019. But he’s failed to make an impression under four different managers at Spurs.

He did enjoy a decent spell under Jose Mourinho where he played in more of a free role in the Portuguese boss’ system.

It’s unlikely that he will be given such a role under Postecoglou, but the Aussie seems keen to give the midfielder another chance.

Ndombele has certainly divided opinion among Tottenham fans over the past few years, but none would deny that he boasts the required talent to excel in the Premier League.

His future will undoubtedly come down to his application in training and pre-season games over the next few weeks.

Postecoglou has proven himself to be a ruthless operator when it comes to building a side and if he feels Ndombele isn’t the right fit, he will look to move the midfielder on.