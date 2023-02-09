Tottenham target Victor Osimhen breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A record











Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Victor Osimhen is flying for Napoli in the Serie A, and he has now broken one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s records in the Italian top flight.

The Nigerian is arguably the best striker in Italy at the moment. He is unplayable at times, and his return of 16 goals and four assists in just 17 league games is one of the biggest reasons why Napoli are 13 points clear at the top of the Serie A table.

It’s no surprise at all that Tottenham and many other clubs want to sign Osimhen this summer.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti claimed on GiveMeSport last month that Napoli’s Victor Osimhen could become Tottenham Hotspur’s main summer target if Harry Kane leaves the club.

The England captain will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season. Bayern Munich are said to be keen on his signature, and if he leaves Spurs, Daniel Levy will have a huge void to fill.

Spurs have been linked with a number of strikers over the last few months, but none of them are quite as exciting as Osimhen, who is among the best forwards of his age in Europe.

The £70 million Nigerian can do everything. He’s good with his back to goal, can run in behind, is clinical with both feet and is brilliant in the air as well.

His aerial prowess is so good now that he broke a record set by the great Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this week.

As per ESPN FC, the record for the highest vertical leap in Serie A was set by the Portuguese superstar when he was at Juventus – 2.56m. Osimhen surpassed that with a 2.58m leap and now holds the record.

Victor Osimhen has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the highest vertical leap for a header in Serie A 😲 pic.twitter.com/tJjQbn6L48 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 7, 2023

TBR View:

If Kane leaves and Osimhen is available, it really is a no-brainer for Tottenham.

The Nigerian has the potential to become the best striker in the world in the coming years. His physical characteristics are off the charts, and he’s really intelligent in the final third as well.

Osimhen, branded as a ‘phenomenal’ player, would be an excellent fit in the Premier League, but he’ll cost an absolute fortune this summer. However, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid all likely to be looking at a new number nine at the end of this season, it will not be easy for Spurs to lure him in.

However, if Fabio Paratici can pull this off, it could prove to be his best bit of business since joining Tottenham.

