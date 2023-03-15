Tottenham must pay £40 million to sign 'incredible' player this summer











Tottenham have been set a £40 million asking price to sign David Raya from Brentford when the summer transfer window opens.

The Times report that the Spaniard will not come cheap this summer despite his failure to sign a new contract with the Bees.

The report says he is admired by Spurs, who are looking for a new long-term successor for Hugo Lloris between the sticks.

But it is not clear who will be Spurs manager by the time pre-season starts this summer, which will surely impact the identity of the prime goalkeeping target.

Brentford want £40 million from Tottenham to sign David Raya

Brentford are holding out for a good price for their number one goalkeeper despite the impasse over his contract, which is approaching its final year.

Thomas Frank said in a recent press conference, as quoted by Goal: “I think if he turned (a new contract) down twice, unfortunately, that’s a signal he maybe doesn’t want (to stay). I think we put two really good offers out there. But that’s fine, it’s a free world and we can’t force anyone.”

“He must be worth at least £40 million plus. At least, if not more. Actually, if he had three years on his contract he would be £70 million. How much was Kepa? (Arrizabalaga) He is at least as good as him.”

Raya was involved in the Spain squad for the World Cup and he has received plaudits from Jurgen Klopp in the past for his ‘incredible‘ passing ability.

Luis Enrique is one of the potential Spurs managerial candidates and if he took up the hotseat, it is likely he would be interested in the man he took to Qatar instead of David de Gea.

But the report says Chelsea are keen on Raya, with Manchester United also sniffing around, so Spurs are not likely to get a free run or a bargain here.