Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Hakim Ziyech at various times over the past few months.

Spurs were reportedly eyeing the Morocco international last summer.

Speculation linking Tottenham and Ziyech persisted during and after the January transfer window too.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And ahead of the summer window, AS Roma Live claimed Spurs were plotting a move for the Blues forward.

Admittedly, there hasn’t been much concrete speculation between Tottenham and Ziyech of late.

Perhaps Spurs opted not to pursue the attacking midfielder in the end.

Now, Ziyech appears to have secured a move elsewhere.

For the past few weeks, the 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Al Nassr have reached full verbal agreement with the player and with the club.

On Twitter, he deemed the deal advanced enough to declare “here we go”.

Our view

If there’s one thing Tottenham are lacking at the moment, it’s a creative outlet.

Harry Kane has shouldered the responsibility in the last few years, dropping deep and linking the team together.

While he has done an outstanding job, it shouldn’t be his burden to bear. He should be playing higher up.

That’s why they need a top-quality player who can play as a No. 10, and Ziyech could’ve been just that.

Ziyech also reminded everyone of his quality at the World Cup, helping Morocco reach the semi-finals.

“Ziyech is one of the best players in the world, if he’s at 100 percent,” Franck Leboeuf told ESPN at the time.

“We love everything, his finesse, his finishing, everything, his crosses.”

However, Tottenham may well have missed out on Ziyech now, as a move to Al Nassr appears to be looming.