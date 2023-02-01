Tottenham made loan enquiry for Chelsea star during January window











Tottenham Hotspur enquired about taking Hakim Ziyech on loan from Chelsea during the January transfer window, but lost interest by the time that the Moroccan became available, according to a report from The Athletic.

Spurs fans will have mixed feelings about the month. Pedro Porro came in in the final moments of the window. And they also managed to sign Arnaut Danjuma on loan. However, supporters spent much of the previous weeks worried about what business they were going to do.

Certainly, you would imagine that Antonio Conte would have wanted more signings. And The Athletic has now provided an insight into some of the other names the club looked at.

Tottenham made enquiry for Ziyech loan in January

The report claims that they did look at the likes of Leandro Trossard and Ismaila Sarr. Meanwhile, an initial move was made for Ziyech.

The Athletic reports that Spurs made an enquiry to take Ziyech on loan earlier in the window.

At the time, Chelsea were not willing to let the attacking midfielder go temporarily.

By the time the Blues had decided that Ziyech could go out on loan, Tottenham had moved on. Of course, the window would end in frustrating fashion for Ziyech, with a move to Paris Saint-Germain falling through after documents were reportedly filed after the deadline (Telegraph).

Spurs fans may not be overly disappointed about the news that they missed out on Ziyech. He is undoubtedly an ‘incredible‘ talent on his day. However, he has not been a major success since his £33 million move to Chelsea.

And Tottenham have strengthened their ranks with their move for Danjuma. The Dutchman is already off the mark with a goal on his debut in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Perhaps it may be a situation Spurs look again at in the summer. But, having said that, if Ziyech is going to produce the form that will catch Tottenham’s eye, you would imagine that Chelsea will not want to let him go.