Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a shock move for Ben Foster, just three months after the Englishman had a go at Antonio Conte for some of his comments.

Spurs have found themselves in a difficult position now following an injury to Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman is set to miss at least six weeks of action, and Fraser Forster will come in for him.

As an emergency cover, The Mirror claimed yesterday that Tottenham could make a move for the now-retired Foster in the coming days.

After over 500 games for club and country, Ben Foster decided to hang up his boots last summer.

The 39-year-old is a full-fledged YouTuber now, and he reviews the games and everything else around Premier League football every week.

On one occasion back in November, just three months ago, Foster was not happy with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and some of his comments following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at home.

The Italian claimed that he was disappointed with Spurs fans’ for booing his players and suggested that he might have to make a decision at the end of the season if there’s no patience.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Foster had a go at Conte.

He said: “He (Conte) has done this already. And I don’t like this.

“After the game, Conte came out and he said basically if the fans are going to keep booing like they are doing, then we will have a look at it at the end of the season.

“I think personally you are lucky to be the manager at Spurs. I think Spurs are doing you a bit of a favour, so I don’t think how you can commentate that about Spurs.”

TBR View:

If Spurs do end up signing Foster in the coming days, there could be a few awkward conversations between the goalkeeper and Conte.

We’re intrigued to find out if the Italian will allow Foster to film behind-the-scenes content for his channel – like he used to do during his time at Watford before he hung up his boots.

Just on footballing terms, bringing Foster in would not be a bad idea at all. The Englishman is a ‘superb‘ goalkeeper, and he’d be a fine option as a backup to Forster until Lloris comes back.

However, whether Foster would be willing to come out of retirement remains to be seen.

