What Ben Foster said about joining Arsenal last year amid Tottenham links now











Tottenham Hotspur are considering a shock move to sign Ben Foster, just a few months after the goalkeeper publicly claimed he’d love to join Arsenal.

Foster is one of the most experienced players in England. The 39-year-old played over 500 games for club and country over the years, but in September last year, he called it a day.

Despite receiving an offer to join Newcastle United, Foster decided to hang up his boots. He announced his retirement five months ago, but he could make a shock return to top-flight football with Tottenham now.

Tottenham target Ben Foster wanted to join Arsenal last year

The Mirror reported yesterday that Tottenham could turn to Ben Foster as emergency goalkeeping cover following Hugo Lloris’ injury.

The Frenchman has suffered ligament damage and is expected to miss six to eight weeks of football as a result.

Tottenham have Fraser Forster as the backup goalkeeper, and he has plenty of experience, However, if he gets injured, Spurs will find themselves in a very difficult position, which is why they’re thinking of getting Foster out of retirement on a short-term deal.

That wouldn’t be a bad idea at all, but will Tottenham fans accept him after he publicly claimed he’d love to sign for Arsenal just about eight months ago?

That’s right, after leaving Watford, Foster claimed in a video on his YouTube channel that he would love to join Arsenal in the summer – even if it meant he’d be the club’s second choice.

“I’d love to be able to do that. I would love to do that,” he said.

To make things even more touchy for Spurs supporters, the Englishman has been seen wearing an Arsenal shirt on numerous occasions in his videos over the last few months.

TBR View:

As an emergency option, Foster would not be a bad signing at all, despite his past comments and actions around Arsenal.

The 39-year-old, branded as a ‘superb’ player by Chris Kirkland on talkSPORT, has bundles of experience under his belt. He’d help Forster out massively behind the scenes, and he’s more than capable of stepping in if required.

To makes things even better, Foster can be signed for nothing as he’s a free agent, but whether he’s open to coming out of retirement remains to be seen.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming days.

