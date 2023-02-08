Tottenham could make surprise approach for Ben Foster after Lloris blow











Tottenham Hotspur could make a shock move for Ben Foster after Hugo Lloris was ruled out of action for several weeks with a knee injury, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

Lloris is set to miss up to eight weeks after suffering ligament damage against Manchester City at the weekend.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

That presents an amazing opportunity to Fraser Forster. Forster arrived in the summer but has only made four appearances for Spurs so far. One of those games has been in the Premier League, with Lloris initially rested following his return from the World Cup.

Tottenham could make Foster move

Forster has the potential to put some pressure on Lloris. The Frenchman has been poor for much of the campaign. And while Forster is also into the twilight of his career, he does still have the potential to produce amazing performances.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Nevertheless, it appears that Tottenham could look to strengthen further.

Obviously, the transfer window is now closed. And the Daily Mirror reports that they could make a move for Foster.

The 39-year-old announced his retirement from playing in September after being linked with a move to Leeds United in the summer (via Mail Plus).

It would be a surprise move. And it would be a worrying statement concerning the faith Tottenham have in their other goalkeepers.

Foster has been out of the game for several months now. So he would likely be incredibly rusty. He would surely find it difficult to get up to speed so quickly.

He has been labelled a ‘top-class‘ player in the past. And he has bags of experience. There is also a chance that his arrival would be warmly received given that he is such a positive character.

However, it would surely be a strange move when they would be incredibly unlucky to need another goalkeeper while Lloris is out.