Tottenham supporting pundit doesn’t want Arsenal to sign ‘unbelievable’ player

TalkSPORT pundit and Tottenham Hotspur fan Darren Ambrose has claimed that he doesn’t want Arsenal to sign Declan Rice this summer.

It is no secret at this point that the West Ham United captain is the Gunners’ top target. He is the midfielder they desperately want to sign, and they have made their move already.

Ambrose, who hated watching Arsenal fare better than his beloved Tottenham last season, just doesn’t want to see Rice go to the Emirates and improve the Gunners even more.

Tottenham supporting pundit doesn’t want Arsenal to sign Declan Rice

Arsenal had a very impressive season last time out, didn’t they?

Yes, the Gunners did fall short in the end to Manchester City, but what that young team achieved for large parts of the campaign is simply remarkable.

Mikel Arteta’s side will only get better in the coming years, and a signing like Declan Rice, who is already one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, would be massive.

Ambrose has admitted that Rice would be perfect for the Gunners, which is why he, as a Tottenham fan, does not want this to happen this summer.

He said on talkSPORT: “I don’t want it to happen (Arsenal signing Rice) obviously being a Spurs supporter because he will definitely improve Arsenal going forward and they went toe-to-toe with Man City, so to improve that team, you have to be one hell of a player and he certainly is.

“I think that’s the perfect move for him. He has got every attribute to be a top, top midfielder, except goals. I think Mikel Arteta would’ve earmarked that.”

Arsenal are already on another level compared to Tottenham right now, and adding a player like Rice into their squad will only increase the gap between the two sides.

The Englishman is an unbelievable midfielder. He’s fantastic with the ball at his feet, his passing is excellent and his positioning and interceptions are up there with the best in the country as well.

Arsenal are absolutely right to target Rice, but West Ham are standing firm on their demands, having rejected two bids from the Gunners already.

However, Edu is guaranteed to go back in with a third offer, and Arsenal fans will be hoping that will seal it this summer.