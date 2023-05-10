Report: 'Incredible' Tottenham loanee doesn't want to return to parent club











Tottenham Hotspur attacking player Dejan Kulusevski will ask Juventus for a permanent transfer if Spurs send him back to Italy.

The 23-year-old winger is currently on loan at Tottenham. His loan is due to expire this summer.

Despite this, he can still stay in North London if the club chooses to pay his £29.2million obligation to buy clause. This was only an obligation if Spurs qualified for the Champions League.

The latest reports suggest a development in this transfer saga. Il Bianconero reports that it is possible for Kulusevski to return to Italy.

Tottenham are not decided if they want to keep him as he hasn’t featured as much this season. Despite this, no matter what, Kulusevski “would ask” to leave Juventus and be placed on the transfer list.

(Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Tottenham loanee Dejan Kulusevski wants to leave Tottenham

The “incredible” winger has had some good moments whilst at Spurs over the last season and a half, but he has also had some bad ones.

The 23 year-old has shown great potential, but Spurs don’t have time to wait for an attacking winger to grow. They need someone who will perform week-in week-out for the club.

Kulusevski has played 54 times for Tottenham, and managed seven goals and 15 assists. The club would probably expect more goal contributions from him.

Spurs have been overly reliant on Harry Kane this season and they need this to change. It also looks unlikely that they will qualify for the Champions League this season.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs decide to spend the £29million on Kulusevski or if they save their money and use it elsewhere.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)