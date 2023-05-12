Report: 'Incredible' player may not be at Tottenham next season because Conte and Paratici have left











Following Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici’s departures from Tottenham Hotspur, there’s a chance that Dejan Kulusevski could also leave Spurs.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who have shed some light on the Swede’s future beyond the end of this season.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Dejan Kulusevski may not be at Tottenham next season

Tottenham signed Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus in January last year on an 18-month loan deal.

Spurs have already paid £8.7 million as fees for the loan, and there was a clause inserted in the deal that would’ve obligated them to sign him permanently for £30.5 million if certain conditions were met.

That criteria, however, has not been fulfilled, and Tottenham no longer have an obligation to sign the 23-year-old, but they still retain the option to make that deal permanent.

The report now claims that Tottenham are thinking about the situation. It has been claimed that following the departures of Antonio Conte and ‘especially Fabio Paratici’, there’s a chance Spurs could just let Kulusevski go back to Juventus this summer.

If that happens, it has been claimed that Kulusevski has no interest in staying in Turin and would push for a move away elsewhere.

Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski – Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham have a big decision to make regarding Kulusevski now.

The ‘incredible‘ Swede became an instant fan favourite at Spurs when he joined them over a year ago. His partnership with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in attack was excellent, and it seemed like a formality that the North Londoners would sign him permanently.

However, this season, Kulusevski has struggled with injuries. The arrival of Richarlison has also reduced his game time, and suddenly, there’s a big chance he will be sent back to Juventus.

In our opinion, Tottenham should sign Kulusevski, but knowing Daniel Levy, he may just let him go.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

