Tottenham coach spotted applauding 26-year-old player during interview after Liverpool performance

Tottenham Hotspur’s goalkeeper coach Rob Burch couldn’t resist giving Guglielmo Vicario a round of applause following the Liverpool win yesterday.

Vicario was being interviewed by Tottenham after the game and was then asked about his double-save in the first half.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Burch then began applauding which interrupted the interview as Vicario and Destiny Udogie then smiled and pointed towards the Tottenham coach.

Whilst the whole Tottenham squad is coming in for praise right now, Vicario has gone slightly under the radar.

The Italian had some mixed moments when he first joined Ange Postecoglou’s side but has now stood up big in important games.

Vicario was heavily praised against Arsenal and then repeated his heroics against Liverpool with the double-save mentioned.

Not only have Tottenham found a long-term back four, they also seemed to have nailed their goal-keeping spot down.

Of course, 26 is still a relatively young age for a goalkeeper in the Premier League, and Vicario should still have a lot of improvement to come.

And the Italian’s progress can be delineated by just how quickly Hugo Lloris has been able to be phased out without question.

Vicario is impressing more than once coach at Tottenham

Of course, it also bodes well for Tottenham that they do now have two Italian compatriots in their back line.

If their form continues, it surely can’t be too long before both Vicario and Udogie make their Italy debuts.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Vicario will have a tough time convincing his Italian coach to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the Tottenham man is at least now making the squad.

Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco played at left-back in Italy’s previous game, also a tough man to displace.

However, Spurs fans will definitely believe that Udogie has the potential and the ability to do so.

Tottenham may have been fortunate to pick up three points against Liverpool yesterday.

But they certainly don’t look like they’ll need luck in the future to have success with this ever-improving squad.