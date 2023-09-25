Forget Bissouma, 24-year-old is now Tottenham’s most improved player under Ange Postecoglou

After yesterday’s North London derby it’s safe to say that Pedro Porro is now the most improved player at Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou.

Plaudits have been pouring in for another performance which oozed defensive responsibility along with Porro’s usual attacking display.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Many thought Porro may come unstuck playing in a deeper role as a right back, but it’s been quite the opposite.

Ange Postecoglou now has two full-backs he can rely upon for the foreseeable alongside Destiny Udogie.

Of course, Porro was initially signed for an attacking wing-back brief under Antonio Conte last season.

The Spanish international showed so much ability going forwards with his ball-striking, but was often questioned in defence.

Moreover, that led to Porro often finding himself on the bench despite the hefty £39m Spurs paid to bring him in.

However, under Postecoglou, Porro now looks a changed player for Tottenham.



Many have improved under the new manager, just look at Yves Bissouma at the Emirates yesterday, but none more so than Porro.

The 24-year-old can now be a stalwart of this new Spurs era.

Porro should now be an ever-present for Postecoglou’s Tottenham

Looking at yesterday in particular, Porro’s job was admittedly made easier by Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard missing out.

However, that shouldn’t take away from his performance.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Porro’s behaviour and attitude on the pitch right now will surely also be winning Tottenham fans over.

The Spaniard has shown a steely determination akin to his teammate Cristian Romero.

And whilst the latter had a tough day yesterday, the future does look promising for the whole back four.

Few would have imagined, including Postecoglou, that Tottenham would have such a settled back four including Porro already.

But with this Spurs team yet to taste defeat in the league, fans will now be harbouring lofty ambitions for what they can achieve.