Interim Tottenham Hotspur boss Cristian Stellini has claimed that Alfie Devine and Romain Mundle are both ready to play for the first team.

Spurs have dropped out of the top four in the Premier League table. The North Londoners are currently fifth, but they’ve played two games more than sixth-place Brighton, who are just four points behind them.

Tottenham take on the Seagulls tomorrow and it is a must-win game. Stellini will want his players to step up, but he may have to turn to some of Spurs’ talented youngsters to save the day.

Cristian Stellini suggests Tottenham youngsters Alfie Devine and Romain Mundle could play tomorrow

Tottenham are in a mess at the moment.

Their managerial situation puts them in a very difficult place while their recent results have been really underwhelming as well. To make things worse, injuries have been really cruel to them.

For the game tomorrow, Emerson Royal, Richarlison, Ben Davies, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Yves Bissouma are ruled out with injuries, while Lucas Moura is suspended.

That complicates things for Stellini, who may now have to turn to the academy to fill up his bench.

When asked about this, the Italian claimed that two young players – Devine and Mundle – are both ready to play and if the game needs them, he will throw them on against Brighton tomorrow.

Stellini told Football London: “Yeah, yeah if we need them, we will use them.

“We have some good players that are ready to play, also in the Premier League. We have Alfie Devine, Romain Mundle, we have players that we trust in them to play a part of the match or a match in the Premier League.”

TBR View:

The two teenagers Stellini named – Devine and Mundle – are hugely exciting prospects in Tottenham’s academy.

Devine has played for the senior side on two occasions – against Marine FC and Portsmouth in the FA Cup. The 18-year-old is a fantastic talent and has a massive future in the game.

Mundle, on the other hand, is yet to make his senior debut, but it’s only a matter of time. He’s a bright young talent as well, and with Lucas and Richarlison both unavailable, he could well get an opportunity tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see if Stellini will give either Devine or Mundle a few minutes against Brighton or at some point before the end of this season.

