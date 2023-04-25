Photos: Will Andiyapan and Mikey Moore in Tottenham first-team training











Both Will Andiyapan and Mikey Moore were involved in Tottenham Hotspur first-team training as Ryan Mason prepares the ranks to face Manchester United on Thursday.

Tottenham have posted a number of images from Hotspur Way on their official website as Spurs build up to the clash. Of course, it was the first session taken by Mason following the news that he has replaced Cristian Stellini as first-team boss.

And it seems that he has already made some changes ahead of the game.

Mason includes Andiyapan and Moore in Tottenham first-team training

In one of the photos, Will Andiyapan can be seen battling with Richarlison for possession. Meanwhile, another imagine shows Mikey Moore involved.

Of course, it would be a major surprise if either player featured on Thursday. But the fans are simply desperate for their players to show some fight and some passion.

Obviously, Tottenham go into the game off the back of the shambolic showing at St James’ Park. Spurs have the opportunity to make sure that the result has some positive consequences.

It is sad that it took such a humiliating result to get there. But Daniel Levy cannot now be under any illusions at all regarding the size of the task facing the club in the coming months.

Plodding along until the summer may not have provided quite the same wake-up call.

Hopefully for Tottenham, there are notable changes under Mason. It is hard to imagine him being in contention for the job on a more permanent basis.

But there is an opportunity to restore some positivity. And promoting the likes of Andiyapan and Moore may help with that.

The former has been a stalwart of the under-18s’ defence this term. Meanwhile, Moore has been impressing further up the pitch. The 15-year-old has three goals and four assists in the under-18 Premier League.

It would be very interesting to see whether Mason is tempted to give them more of a taste of being around the first-team in the weeks ahead.