Tottenham Hotspur are convinced that prospective new signing Guglielmo Vicario is going to get better and better.

A report from Football London has provided more details on the 26-year-old ahead of his move to Tottenham.

Guglielmo Vicario is already in London completing a medical, with a £17m fee already agreed.

Vicario had a superb season for Serie A side Empoli last year that caught Tottenham’s eye.

Spurs were initially keen to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya but were put off by his £40m price tag.

New manager Ange Postecoglou looks set to be working with the Italian instead this season.

There’s a belief at Tottenham that Vicario has improved massively this season and can get even better.

He’s at the perfect age to develop into a top-class goalkeeper, although there’s an added level of pressure playing for Spurs over a team like Empoli.

If Tottenham don’t improve defensively over the summer then Vicario will have to be on his toes from the very first game he plays.

Tottenham believe Vicario can get even better

The report from Football London states that, ‘The feeling within Spurs is that the Italian’s entire game has improved rapidly yet he has such a high ceiling that he can still continue to get better.’

Guglielmo Vicario has some big shoes to fill when he arrives at Tottenham.

He’ll be replacing club captain Hugo Lloris, who was incredibly reliable between the sticks for more than a decade.

The demands on a modern goalkeeper meant Lloris struggled more in the past few seasons.

The Frenchman was one of the league’s best shot-stoppers but never looked comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Vicario is much stronger than Lloris in possession and can also pull off spectacular stops.

A triple stop against Roma was one of the highlights of the season in Serie A.

Tottenham will hope that like Lloris, Vicario can improve and get better throughout his time at the club.

In Fraser Forster, he has an able deputy who can continue to push him for a starting place.

Postecoglou will hope the 26-year-old is one of several incomings who will arrive before pre-season starts.