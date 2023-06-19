The coaching staff at Chelsea are fans of David Raya, but the goalkeeper is still expected to join Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that Al Ahli believe that they are close to agreeing a deal to bring Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Some at Chelsea would seemingly like David Raya to be his replacement at Stamford Bridge. The Daily Mail notes that some of the coaching staff are fans of the 27-year-old.

Chelsea staff like Raya, but Tottenham move expected

And it would be no surprise to see Raya leave Brentford this summer. His contract has one year left to run. And the Bees have already signed another goalkeeper.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

But it would appear that Chelsea are up against it if they hope to sign the Spaniard. The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham are still expected to secure a deal for Raya as they look to replace Hugo Lloris.

Previous reports from the Evening Standard have noted that Tottenham are close to agreeing personal terms with Raya. But Brentford’s £40 million asking price is thought to be too high for Spurs.

What may concern Tottenham is that Chelsea have shown that they are not afraid to splash the cash in the market.

It does appear that their work this summer will depend on who they manage to offload. But while Raya is up for grabs, Tottenham should surely be a little worried about Chelsea waiting in the wings.

Perhaps Spurs feel that they can find better value on the market. But there does not appear to be a raft of goalkeepers being linked with Tottenham. That obviously may mean little based on what they are working on in the background.

But it does appear that Raya – who has been labelled ‘incredible‘ – is the number one choice. So missing out would be a big blow.