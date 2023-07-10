Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy has been left annoyed by Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane this summer.

That’s according to journalist Alex Crook who was providing an update on the striker’s future on TalkSPORT (10/7 7:40am).

Bayern Munich made their second bid for Harry Kane yesterday and have yet to receive a response.

It seems very unlikely at this stage that Daniel Levy would accept a £68m bid plus add-ons for his star man.

Kane only has one year left on his contract which is the reason that he’s now attracting interest.

He doesn’t appear to be close to signing a new contract and so clubs now believe they can sign the 29-year-old.

Levy has become annoyed with how Bayern Munich have approached Tottenham when it comes to Kane.

There’s a suggestion he’s already agreed personal terms with Bayern which will worry Spurs.

However, until a fee is accepted by Tottenham, he won’t be going anywhere.

Sharing the latest information on England’s all-time top scorer’s future, Crook said: “I was told in no uncertain terms by some sources at Spurs that any bid would be rejected out of hand.

“I don’t believe that stance has changed, certainly the figures that you’re speaking about won’t be enough to persuade Daniel Levy to cash in on his star striker.

“I think as you say it’s going to have to hit triple figures for Daniel Levy to even be tempted.

“And I know there’s a bit of frustration as well from Levy that Bayern Munich have gone about this in a slightly underhand way by approaching the Harry Kane camp before they’d even made a formal bid to Spurs.

“That does happen a lot in the modern world of transfers but we know that Daniel Levy is a ruthless and tough negotiator and it’s not part of his plans to sell Harry Kane this summer.

“So, unless Harry Kane actively tries to force the move, then I think he’ll still be a Tottenham player.”

It’s no surprise Levy is annoyed with how Bayern Munich have gone about their business for Tottenham’s most important player.

He would have been hoping that Kane had a chance to meet new boss Ange Postecoglou before this kind of speculation started.

The Australian coach may end up having his work cut out trying to convince him to stay at Spurs.

If he remains before the end of the summer transfer window, then he can expect plenty of questions about Kane throughout the season.