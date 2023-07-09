Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg claims that Bayern Munich have submitted a fresh bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer.

The journalist took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to provide an update on Bayern’s interest in Kane.

Tottenham face a battle to keep hold of their talisman this summer as he’s attracting interest from the Bundesliga champions.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Kane has just under a year left on his current deal at Spurs and Bayern have already had a £60 million bid for the England captain rejected.

Now, it seems they have returned with an improved offer as they bid to land their top striker target.

Bayern launch fresh Kane bid

Plettenberg claims that Bayern have submitted a new offer to sign Kane that’s worth around €80m (£68 million) plus add-ons.

The journalist adds that Kane is ‘definitely’ keen to make the switch to Munich.

Bayern seem determined to land Kane this summer and Tottenham will face a huge decision over the coming weeks.

The ‘exceptional’ striker is said to be keen on a switch to Germany, which may complicate Tottenham’s stance.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

With that being said, you’d think that Bayern will have to significantly up their offer to even get Spurs to the table.

Tottenham will be desperate to keep Kane beyond the summer as Ange Postecoglou prepares for his debut season.

Reports have suggested that Spurs have no intention to listen to offers for the 29-year-old this summer and it seems unlikely that a £68 million bid will change their mind.