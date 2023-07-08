‘In the coming days’: Tottenham set for more Bayern talks as Kane ‘agrees personal terms’

Tottenham are set to meet with Bayern Munich in the coming days to discuss the future of star striker and talisman, Harry Kane.

Kane has been linked with a move to Bayern over the last few weeks but so far, Daniel Levy is holding firm and does not want to sell his star man.

However, Bayern’s interest hasn’t gone away. And with Kane said to be open to the move as well, some at Tottenham are getting worried.

And according to journalist Rudy Galetti, those worries should be there, with Kane having already agreed terms with Bayern.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Galetti has broken the news on Kane and suggested further talks will be held between Spurs and Bayern in the coming days.

Tottenham and Levy are believed to be looking for upwards of £100m to sell Kane. But there is an awareness that his contract situation means things are getting trickier for the club.

Of course, if Kane starts actually angling for the move internally, then things become even trickier.

Tottenham have to say no

There is no point in Tottenham selling Harry Kane, for any sum of money, unless he starts to down tools and not want to play.

There won’t be another striker out there who Spurs can replace him with. With that, getting £100m plus is just pointless at this stage.

Daniel Levy will likely hold his nerve anyway. There’s no chance he lets this get out of his control and he’ll be keeping Bayern firmly at arms length.

The only way Kane is leaving is if he pushes it hard and tells Levy he’s out. Even then, though, he’d need to start refusing to turn up to twist Levy’s arm.