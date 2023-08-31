Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly weighing up a late bid to sign Conor Gallagher and there’s a ‘strong chance’ he’ll leave Stamford Bridge before tomorrow’s deadline.

That’s according to The Guardian, which claims that Brighton are also interested in Gallagher but are unlikely to be able to afford him.

Spurs are set for a busy end to the window as they bid to trim a bloated squad while improving the quality of Ange Postecoglou’s side.

One player who could yet head out the door is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with Atletico Madrid re-opening talks over signing the Dane ahead of the transfer deadline.

Conor Gallagher has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham should Hojbjerg depart.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Indeed, The Telegraph reports that Spurs are weighing up a move to sign the Englishman as Chelsea close in on the signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

Now, a fresh report claims Spurs are set to make their move for Gallagher.

‘Strong chance’ Gallagher leaves Chelsea

The Guardian claims Tottenham are set to make a late move to rival Bayern Munich for the signing of Gallagher.

It’s noted there is a ‘strong chance’ Gallagher leaves Chelsea before tomorrow’ deadline.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be interested in signing the 23-year-old, but the Blues are unlikely to send him out on loan. Brighton also admire the midfielder, but they are ‘unlikely to be able to afford him’.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Gallagher captained Chelsea last night as they beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 in the first round of the League Cup.

It would certainly be a surprise to see the midfielder move on after featuring regularly under Mauricio Pochettino so far this season.

But the Blues are closing on the signing of Palmer, who is expected to operate out wide or in the No10 role.

Pochettino has also snapped up Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this month, which leaves Gallagher’s role in the team unclear.

Gallagher seems like a good fit for Postecoglou’s Tottenham side due to his tireless work-rate and quality in the box.

He impressed at Crystal Palace during the 2021-22 campaign but has struggled for minutes since returning to Chelsea.