Spurs now think they can sign 23-year-old who captained his side last night, late bid really possible

Cole Palmer moving to Chelsea has given Tottenham Hotspur encouragement to try and make a late move for Conor Gallagher before the transfer deadline passes.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that an offer of something around £50 million may be enough to convince the Blues to let him go.

Conor Gallagher has been a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans in the early stages of the new campaign. In fact, he even wore the captain’s armband as Chelsea faced Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

But perhaps that may prove to be his final appearance for the Blues.

Tottenham could make late move for Gallagher

The Telegraph notes that Tottenham remain admirers of the England international. And Chelsea’s move to sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City has given Spurs encouragement that they could potentially convince the former Crystal Palace loanee to join.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Gallagher is keen to stay and fight for his place. But the report notes that Palmer will be battling with him for a place in the side. And thus, a huge offer may tempt Chelsea to let him leave.

It would be a big boost for Tottenham if they could yet add Gallagher to their ranks before the deadline. He has proved to be an outstanding performer at the highest level. And if he stays at Stamford Bridge, he is clearly going to be an important part of Pochettino’s plans.

Clearly, agreeing a deal will not be easy. But there have been plenty of deals between rivals this summer. So ruling out anything at this stage is dangerous.

Certainly, plenty of Tottenham fans will hope that Gallagher does end up making the move across the capital in the coming hours.