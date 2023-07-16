Tottenham ready to spend Harry Kane money on ‘brilliant’ World Cup talent

Tottenham are preparing for the nightmare scenario of losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and are drawing up a list of replacements.

Spurs are facing a tough task to keep hold of Kane, with interest from Bayern continuing to mount and pressure increasing on Daniel Levy to do business.

As yet, nothing has progressed. But that doesn’t mean Tottenham aren’t looking at replacement strikers.

And according to RMC Sport over in France, one of the players Tottenham will consider if Kane leaves is French striker, Randal Kolo Muani.

Muani was part of the France squad that got all the way to the World Cup final in the winter and is seen very much as one of the rising stars in the game over in France.

Currently at Eintracht Frankfurt, Muani has been coveted by Manchester United, who were quoted around £85m when they made their interest known.

That sort of fee would mean Tottenham spending nearly all the money from Kane on Muani. However, Ange Postecoglou could well see it as worthwhile, given Kane’s impact on the team.

Lauded by Jermaine Jenas during the World Cup as being ‘brilliant‘, Muani is expected to get a big move from Germany in the not too distant future.

A lot of money for one player

You could say the same for Harry Kane as well, of course. But the difference in Bayern splashing on Kane is they are getting a home run in terms of goals and performances.

With Muani, Spurs would be taking a bit more of a risk. A player who hasn’t done it in England yet and not quite hit his full potential, there’s room for things to go wrong in this move as well.

Muani is a quality young forward though. And if Spurs do fancy splashing out, then Muani might be as good as anyone out there really.