Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United have spoken to reported Tottenham Hotspur target Randal Kolo Muani’s agents.

The transfer insider has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on United’s search for a new striker.

Erik ten Hag’s men seem to be exploring alternative options after registering their interest in Harry Kane this summer.

Indeed, The Guardian reported last month that United pulled out of the race to sign Kane due to the transfer being ‘unrealistic’.

Now, it seems the Red Devils have made their move to sign Randal Kolo Muani – a forward who has been linked with a switch to Tottenham.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United move for Kolo Muani

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano confirmed that United have been in contact with Kolo Muani’s agents recently.

“For Kolo Muani, the price tag Is around €100m (£85m),” he said. “It’s true that Manchester United had some contact in the last two weeks to explore the conditions of the story, but Eintracht want €100m and also, they still hope to keep the player for one more season and sell him in summer 2024.”

Back in April, The Sun reported that Tottenham hold an interest in snapping up the Frenchman this summer.

Kolo Muani has enjoyed a brilliant campaign in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt, having netted 23 times and provided 17 assists in all competitions.

The 24-year-old also impressed at last year’s World Cup with France, with Jermaine Jenas praising him for a ‘brilliant’ performance off the bench in the final.

Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Of course, Bayern Munich are stepping up their attempts to land Kane this summer and Spurs may need to think about his long-term replacement.

The 29-year-old has just under a year left on his current contract and it seems unlikely at this stage that he will agree to fresh terms.

Tottenham will need to clarify Kane’s future sooner rather than later and will do well to avoid yet another transfer saga involving the Englishman.

If Spurs end up losing Kane later in the window, it may impact their chances at landing a suitable replacement and it seems United are already eyeing a move for Kolo Muani.