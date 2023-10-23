Tottenham ready to sign ‘fantastic’ player in January after just missing out on deadline day

Tottenham’s brilliant start to the season has been impressive but it looks like they’re already making plans to add further in January.

Spurs have adapted to life under Ange Postecoglou with ease and are very much in the title mix ahead of tonight’s clash with Fulham. But despite that great start, it seems Spurs want to add more players to the ranks.

And according to Calciomercato, Tottenham are ready to buy Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

Tottenham want to sign Trevoh Chalobah in January

According to Calciomercato, there is high interest in the Chelsea defender ahead of the winter window opening in a few months.

However, while the likes of Roma and Juventus are keen, it is mentioned that Spurs are still very much in the mix and would be ready to buy Chalobah in January, as long as he is fit.

Interestingly, Spurs did try to land Chalobah late in the day on deadline day but left things too late.

Chalobah has yet to feature in Mauricio Pochettino and there is a belief that the Blues would be willing to do business at the right price.

A fee of around £30m could be enough for Chalobah to be moved on from The Bridge.

Chalobah could shine at Spurs

It’s a bit of an odd one how in a squad full of young players that Chalobah hasn’t really been given the chance to do the business under Pochettino.

He looked so promising at one point and it’s clear that something has gone off which has seen the young defender dip down the pecking order a lot.

However, all is not lost for the ‘fantastic‘ Chalobah. A move to a club like Tottenham would be a big step for him and given how things have gone under Postecoglou so far, there has to be reason to believe the Chelsea man would thrive as well.

Certainly, it’s a signing that makes sense and Spurs fans would be more than happy to see it happen you suspect.