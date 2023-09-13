Fabrizio Romano claims that Trevoh Chalobah expects to leave Chelsea in January after Tottenham Hotspur tried to sign him on deadline day.

Romano has been speaking in his latest YouTube video and discussed Chalobah’s future after interest from Tottenham over the summer.

Ange Postecoglou bolstered his backline with the addition of Micky van de Ven over the summer but would have been hoping to land at least one more centre-back.

Indeed, the Aussie boss has been left with youngsters Alfie Dorrington and Ashley Phillips as back-up options to Cristian Romero and Van de Ven.

Eric Dier has been frozen out under Postecoglou this season having missed out on every matchday squad so far.

But Spurs did attempt to land a new centre-back on deadline day earlier this month, with Trevoh Chalobah a target.

And Romano claims that Chalobah is expecting to leave Chelsea in January.

Chalobah set to leave Chelsea in January

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Romano claimed that Chalobah turned down a £30 million move to Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

Bayern Munich were also keen on the 24-year-old, while Spurs were unable to snap him up after failing to sell Eric Dier.

Yet, Romano expects Chalobah to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge in the next transfer window.

”Tottenham were a possibility in the final hours of deadline day but nothing concrete because Tottenham didn’t sell Eric Dier as they wanted to make room for Chalobah,” the transfer insider said.

“But in the last 24 hours, we’ve heard that Chalobah is already almost sure of not playing for Chelsea after rejecting a permanent transfer from Nottingham Forest.

“From what I’m hearing, Chelsea accepted a proposal and they wanted Chalobah to go to Forest. But at the same time, there is still no formal communication from the club that Chalobah is not going to play again for Chelsea.

“The point is very clear on the player’s side is that sources confirm Chalobah expects to leave Chelsea in January. So the feeling on the club and player side is that something will happen for Chalobah to leave Chelsea.

“That’s the feeling for the English centre-back and I expect from, my sources, for Chalobah to leave Chelsea in January.”

Chalobah has struggled from minutes under Mauricio Pochettino this season and doesn’t seem to feature in the former Tottenham boss’ plans.

The Englishman broke into the first-team at Chelsea under Frank Lampard and was also used frequently by Thomas Tuchel.

But his days in West London seem to be numbered and Spurs have been credited with an interest.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to revisit their interest in January after they were also linked with a move for Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.