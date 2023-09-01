‘Exploring a late deal’: Tottenham are trying to sign Chelsea player before 11pm deadline

Tottenham are still trying to get some business done before the deadline passes at 11pm tonight.

Spurs have had a busy window in general and look like going to the wire in terms of incomings.

And according to reports tonight, Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah is a player of interest for Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham exploring late move for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah

Reports tonight have claimed Chalobah is a player that Tottennham are looking into signing.

And reaffirming those reports, Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas has taken to Twitter tonight to say that Spurs are indeed ‘tentatively’ exploring a deal for Chalobah.

Chalobah seems to be surplus to requirements right now with Chelsea and is among a cluster of players who the club seems happy to let go.

However, with just over an hour to go until the window shuts, it remains to be seen if Tottenham can indeed strike a deal.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Spurs had hoped to move a number of players out this summer but have failed to do so in the main.

That’s made incomings harder to do and despite the pending addition of Brennan Johnson, deadline day has proven difficult for the club.

Chalobah, then, would be a late icing on the cake type signing for Tottenham.