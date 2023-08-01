Tottenham Hotspur are now considering an audacious bid to sign Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea if Harry Kane leaves.

Tottenham will be praying that Harry Kane doesn’t leave this summer.

He’s the club’s most important player by quite some distance and is practically irreplaceable.

However, Spurs have to start putting plans in place if he does end up moving on this summer.

They’ve been linked with Randal Kolo Muani, although PSG are also keen on the Frenchman.

There’s also been a suggestion that Richarlison will end up replacing Kane if he does go.

However, Postecoglou is reportedly keen on signing Romelu Lukaku on loan for Tottenham going into next season.

Chelsea are keen for the £97.5m forward to leave this summer as his second stint at Stamford Bridge hasn’t gone to plan.

Whether they’ll sanction a move to a Premier League rival is another matter.

Tottenham want Lukaku on loan

The report from Football Transfers suggests that Tottenham are willing to pay £300,000-a-week of Lukaku’s wages next season.

However, Lukaku wants £100,000-a-week more than that to leave this summer, along with a five-year deal at whatever club he joins.

Juventus are keen on Lukaku as well and the striker has always performed well in Italy.

Previously described as ‘unbelievable’ by Toby Alderweireld, Lukaku would be an interesting fit at Tottenham.

Postecoglou enjoys having a striker on the pitch who plays on the last man and can latch onto low crosses.

Lukaku certainly fits that bill and he’s also brilliant in the air.

He shares some similarities with Kane, as he’s also good at holding the ball up, although his range of passing it’s quite as good.

A loan move for Lukaku would make a lot of sense for both the player and Tottenham this summer.

It would allow the club to spend an extra 12 months to identify the perfect replacement for Kane.

And for Lukaku, he could continue to search for the right permanent option with his time at Chelsea coming to an end.