Tottenham ready to make official move to appoint £10m manager











Tottenham are ready to make an official approach to Feyenoord in order to bring in their 44-year-old manager, Arne Slot.

Slot has emerged as the main contender to take the Spurs job this summer. Daniel Levy is believed to be impressed with the Dutchman and he is now number one on Spurs’ list.

And according to The Athletic, Tottenham are now readying a formal and official approach to land Slot.

Photo by Andre Weening/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Tottenham go all out to appoint Arne Slot

The Athletic claims this morning that Tottenham are now ready to up the ante in their bid to appoint Slot. That means an official approach is coming, with Spurs apparently ready to appoint him.

Slot has just won the Dutch title with Feyenoord and is highly thought of. He is seen by Spurs as a younger and more progressive manager who can almost try and replicate what Pochettino did.

Reports over the weekend had claimed Tottenham would need to find around £10m to bring Slot into the club.

It remains to be seen whether that can be negotiated or whether Daniel Levy will feel it’s a risk worth taking.

Spurs paid big money to get Antonio Conte into the club and will be conscious of expensive errors again.

Finally for Spurs fans

This is probably the moment all Tottenham fans have been waiting for. It seems like Levy has settled on his man and Slot could well be the next Spurs manager.

The Spurs fans have waited patiently for a decision to come and it seems that Slot is the man.

It’s certainly an intriguing appointment. It means the PL now has two of the top Dutch coaches around, after Man United landed Erik ten Hag.

If it is to be Slot, then he must be backed. Spurs need new signings and good signings at that. The Dutchman, then, will hope to get some big funds.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images