Report: Tottenham board puts 'wonderful' manager at the top of their list after talks











The Tottenham Hotspur board has reportedly identified Arne Slot as their ‘prime candidate’ after initial discussions among the hierarchy.

The Independent has claimed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been leading the first stage of interviews in the last few weeks.

Slot, who has led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title, is reportedly seen as ‘meeting the most of Spurs’ requirements for the profile.’

Photo by Marcel ter Bals/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Tottenham are apparently looking for a ‘progressive up-and-coming’ coach. They’re also after one with a record of ‘bringing on a new team with a modern style of play’.

Indeed, the report says that some figures in the Netherlands view Slot’s work as ‘superior even to Erik ten Hag’s at Ajax’.

Spurs – or fellow suitors Leeds United and Crystal Palace – would reportedly have to pay £4.5million to land the 44-year-old.

Our view

The speculation linking Tottenham and Slot seems to be heading in the right direction.

The Spurs hierarchy appears to like the work Slot has done at Feyenoord. They seem to see him as a good fit for the N17 side.

Tottenham fans would no doubt welcome the ‘wonderful‘ Dutchman as their new manager, based on his impressive work.

Spurs have an amazing infrastructure and real potential to win silverware, so this would no doubt appeal to Slot.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

It wasn’t that long ago that Tottenham reached the Champions League final and were competing for the Premier League title.

Slot, who was called the ‘best coach in the world’ by one of his players, will have a lot of thinking to do in the coming weeks.

Let’s see what happens, but things certainly look promising, according to the latest speculation doing the rounds.