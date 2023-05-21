Report: Manager has now ordered his agent to secure Spurs job after two meetings - but he'll cost £10m











Arne Slot has informed his agent that he wants to become the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur and wants a move from Feyenoord to be finalised in the coming weeks.

That is according to the Sunday Mirror (21/5/ page 80), which suggests that the Dutchman’s representative will hold a further meeting with Spurs after the campaign concludes having met twice already.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The news is a big boost for Tottenham. The supporters were handed a further reminder of why they want the season to end as soon as possible on Saturday, as they suffered a further defeat.

Slot orders agent to seal Tottenham appointment

A massive reset is needed this summer. And much of the talk since Antonio Conte left the club has been surrounding the managers who will not be taking over at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Arne Slot however, looks to be ready for the challenge. The Sunday Mirror (21/5; page 80) reports that Slot has ordered Rafaela Pimenta to negotiate his departure from Feyenoord and move to Tottenham.

The worrying news for Spurs is that Feyenoord are ready to dig their heels in. He will apparently cost around £10 million due to a £6 million release clause not coming into play for another year.

If Tottenham pay something around that figure, that would be a really impressive statement. Slot is arguably the most exciting name still seemingly in contention for the post.

He has just won the Eredivisie title. And he has done a brilliant job at De Kuip.

Tottenham need to give someone time to really build something, even if they take a couple of steps back in the short-term.

Slot, for many, will be the ideal manager to oversee the project. And he is someone really keen to secure the job.

It’s over to you now, Mr Levy.