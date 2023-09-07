Tottenham player is already planning to arrange move away in January

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier is already planning to arrange a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

Journalist Alex Crook provided an update on the 29-year-old’s future on TalkSPORT.

It looks set to be a very frustrating campaign for Eric Dier.

Just a few months ago, the England international was a key cog in Antonio Conte’s back three.

It was a tough campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Dier was part of a defence that conceded more goals than any other side in the top half of the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou admitted when he walked through the door at Spurs that every player would be given their chance to impress.

That also meant he would be judging players who were once first-choice and potentially leaving them out of the side.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Eric Dier has suffered that fate and the club made it clear that he was no longer part of their plans.

Dier is now reportedly already thinking about the plans he needs to make in January ahead of a summer exit.

It appears as though he’ll be sitting out the remainder of his contract and unless there’s an injury crisis, it’s unlikely that he’ll be seen in a Tottenham shirt too often now.

Dier to start making Tottenham exit plans in January

Speaking about the centre-back’s situation, Crook said: “This is a key year for a lot of those players we’re talking about.

“[Eric] Dier will want to try and be involved with England at the Euros.

“But Dier is a fascinating one, he has made it clear [Ange] Postecoglou that he doesn’t fancy him, I don’t think he’s picked him at all for a matchday squad.

“Obviously, there was that turn of events on the opening weekend of the season where they named their new leadership group and Dier wasn’t a part of it either as captain or vice-captain.

“And he unfollowed and then quickly re-followed all of Tottenham’s social media accounts.

“So clearly he feels a little bit disrespected, I know that when Spurs were trying to sign Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth towards the end of the transfer window, they mentioned the possibility of Dier being involved in a swap deal.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

“He wasn’t keen to join Bournemouth and I think with Dier, I think he’ll stubbornly sit out his contract now and I’m told his most likely outcome is that he signs a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club in January.

“So, keep an eye on that one.”

Tottenham may look to try and move Dier on permanently in January if the right offer arrives.

He’s held talks with Daniel Levy about his future who was desperate to sell him before deadline day.

It’s hard to see many offers that he would consider coming in during the winter transfer window if he’s not played for months beforehand.