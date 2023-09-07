Eric Dier has reportedly held talks with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy after being frozen out by Ange Postecoglou this season.

That’s according to The Telegraph, which claims that Dier held a ‘frank conversation’ with the Spurs chairman this week.

Dier is yet to feature for Tottenham this season and hasn’t even made a single matchday squad under Postecoglou.

Indeed, the Aussie boss even named youngster Ashley Phillips on the bench over the 29-year-old for the trip to Burnley on Saturday.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Of course, Spurs have since offloaded Davinson Sanchez as the centre-back joined Galatasaray this week.

But it remains unclear whether Dier will be reintegrated into the next squad, even after Sanchez’s departure. And it seems that the £85,000-a-week defender has decided to hold talks with Daniel Levy.

Diers holds talks with Levy

The Telegraph reports that Dier has held talks with Levy after missing out on Postecoglou’s matchday squads this season.

It’s noted that the pair held a ‘frank conversation’ but there have been no suggestions of a row or fall-out of any kind.

Indeed, the outlet claims that details of the meeting have been kept private but labelled it as ‘likely’ that Dier was searching for answers over his lack of playing time, as well as his future.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dier has just a year left on his contract at Tottenham and it seems clear that he doesn’t feature in Postecoglou’s plans moving forward.

The Englishman just isn’t well-suited to playing in a high defensive line and it’s no surprise he’s been frozen out under the Aussie boss.

He even had chances to leave this summer and looked set to depart before last week’s deadline.

It’s difficult to sympathise with Dier given the fact he had the opportunity to move on over the summer.